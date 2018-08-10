ANC to blame for collapse of NSFAS: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lashed out at the ANC, saying it is ultimately to blame for the collapse of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

On Thursday, NSFAS chairperson Sizwe Nxasana confirmed that he has resigned from the organisation.

In a statement, Nxasana says he informed Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor of his resignation on Monday and offered his support to ensure an orderly handover process.

NSFAS has come under fire after Minister Pandor instructed the scheme to halt funding for 2019 students because of a backlog in disbursing aid for 2017 and this year.

“It is really a sign that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme is collapsing or is just unable to cope with the pressures being put on it. I think that Mr Nxasana decided that really there’s nothing much more he can do. I think he has been working really hard,” says the DA’s Belinda Bozzoli.

“They have been working really hard, but basically they have been given what you might call a “hospital pass” by the government when they announced free fees for higher education and plonked all responsibility onto NSFAS.”

