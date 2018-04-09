ANC to unveil Madikizela-Mandela Wall of Remembrance

he ANC will unveil a Wall of Remembrance for anti-apartheid struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela outside its headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

The wall will allow members of the public to sign their own messages of condolences and support to Mam Winnie.

Monday marks Day 6 of the mourning period and the ANC continues to celebrate and honour the life of one of its outstanding leaders.

It will unveil the Tribute Wall in her memory which will be used as an interactive platform to honor and celebrate her iconic life of selflessness, courage and patriotism.

The governing party has planned at least six memorial services in different provinces on Monday.

Deputy President David Mabuza will address the one in Limpopo. In Gauteng, Secretary General Ace Magashule will be at Soweto’s UJ Campus while National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe will speak in Brandford, a remote town in the Free State where Mam Winnie was banished to in 1977 and kept under house arrest.

A national memorial service for the struggle icon will be held at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday and she will be laid to rest during a Special Official funeral on Saturday.

[Source: SABC]

