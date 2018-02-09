ANC Top 6 won’t attend Mandela Build up events

The African National Congress (ANC) top six officials will not be attending the former president Nelson Mandela’s Centenary Celebrations build-up events to his centenary celebrations.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated meeting between ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma is expected to take place this weekend.

SABC News has reliably learnt that Zuma will be back in Pretoria from Cape Town on Friday.

Zuma has been engaged in talks with Ramaphosa to discuss a smooth transition which will see Zuma vacate the highest office in the land. Meanwhile, opposition parties will meet on Monday to seek the pushing forward of the motion of no confidence in Zuma from February the 22nd.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is also engaged in mass mobilising people for a protest march aimed at forcing Zuma to step down.

