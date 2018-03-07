ANC Western Cape PEC member shot dead at his home

An African National Congress Western Cape PEC member was killed at his home in Crossroads outside Cape Town on Tuesday night.

ANC Cape Town chief whip Thandi Makasi Madikivana said Elese Depouche was shot dead while entering the garage of his house at around 20:00 on Tuesday.

She said his wife survived the attack and was in hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“Be advised that circumstances surrounding the murder of a 50-year-old man in the Crossroads area, in Nyanga, are under investigation. According to information, the deceased and his wife were in their driveway when two unidentified men approached them and fired shot at them,” Rwexana said.

“The 50-year-old man was transported to hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The woman is in hospital for medical treatment.”

Rwexana said no one had been arrested yet.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “At this stage we don’t want to speculate. We also want the police investigations to come with credible information before we can talk about it further.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, provincial ANC officials remembered Depouche for being resilient, patient and having “an indomitable spirit”.

“The challenges comrade Depouche faced in his community did not cause him to surrender to self-pity and regret; he did not retreat from his political commitment and public life. Through these challenges comrade Depouche became more alive to the pain and suffering of others,” the statement read.

“As the ANC family in the Western Cape we send our sincere condolences to his family at this difficult time.”

[Source: news24]

