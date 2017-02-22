ANC Western Cape secretary assault case resumes

The assault case against the ANC’s Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee found him guilty of assault in April 2016, following an altercation with former ANC employee, Wesley Seale, at the ANC’s provincial offices in November 2015.

Jacobs had his party membership suspended for 18 months. The sanction, however, was suspended for three years.

“The NDC took into account that Faiez Jacobs regretted his action and is capable of being rehabilitated,” NDC chairperson, Derek Hanekom, said at the time.

Expulsion or outright suspension would be too harsh, the party said.

Jacobs was first placed on precautionary suspension in December 2015, after being accused of beating up Seale for failing to write a report.

The NDC said the Western Cape ANC should enlist the help of religious groups and professionals to reinforce unity and strengthen governance in the organisation.

[Source: News24]

