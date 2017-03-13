ANC Western Cape secretary back in dock for assault

The assault case against the ANC’s Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Jacobs last month pleaded not guilty to assaulting his policy co-ordinator Wesley Seale in 2015, saying he slapped him after he was confronted.

Seale, however, said he was punched off a chair before being kicked repeatedly while lying on the ground.

During the first day of the trial last month, Seale testified that Jacobs kept on shouting “jy vat my lankal vir ‘n naai [you’ve treated me like a fool for long enough]” after he told him he had not written a report.

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee found Jacobs guilty of assault in April 2016, following an altercation with the former ANC employee at the party’s provincial offices in November 2015.

Jacobs had his party membership suspended for 18 months. The sanction, however, was suspended for three years.

[Source: News24]

