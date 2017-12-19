ANC54: What happened to the 68 missing votes?

With eight abstentions and four spoilt ballots, the total number of 4708 for the six top positions of the African National Congress (ANC) NEC has called into question the 68 missing votes. There is now talk of a possible recount. The position of secretary general drawing the most attention, after a tight race of 2360 votes for Ace Magashule and 2336 votes for Senzo Mchunu were tallied.

Speaking to media, Premier of the North West Supra Mahumapelo advised delegates calling for a recount of the votes that they do have the democratic right to raise their concerns within the ANC. But, questioned why the representatives who were involved in the counting did not raise the matter.

The results: President Cyril Ramaphosa – 2440Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – 2261 Deputy president David Mabuza – 2538 Lindiwe Sisulu – 2159 National chair Gwede Mantashe – 2418 Nathi Mthethwa – 2269 Secretary-general Senzo Mchunu – 2336 Ace Magashule – 2360 Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte – 2474 Zingiswa Losi – 2213 Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile – 2517 Maite Nkoana-Mashabane -2178

Mahumapelo said that if the concerns are brought to plenary, the question on whom the 68 missing voters would have supported of the NEC top six nominations will be tabled. If a revote is requested for the position of secretary general, the province will call for a revote of all 6 positions and not simply a recount, in order to ensure the credibility of the outcome.

“It must go to the steering committee. My proposal must be that it must end there, because if it comes to plenary we are ready for them.

“This is a secret ballot, how do you know that this just affected the SG’s position? So we will call for a re-voting on all six positions,” Mahumapelo stated.

Despite having supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mahumapelo took the opportunity to affirm the North West’s support for the new president of the party, saying that the structures have accepted they have lost.

With contesting delegates said to be supporters of Mchunu, Mahumapelo says that delegates must now act in the interest of the ruling party.

“The ANC is excited, the conference is going very well, its democracy at play and we must live with the results. We have spoken to our delegates, President Cyril Ramaphosa is now our president and he must unite all of us.”

Despite previous delays, Mahumapelo affirmed that the commissions are running on schedule.

The atmosphere at the NASREC Expo centre has dialed down following three days of conference, policy discussions to go ahead today.

