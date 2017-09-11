ANCYL KZN confident Dlamini-Zuma will deliver economic freedom

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League says it will take the campaign of their preferred presidential candidate Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to all streets corners and the branches of the party.

Speaking in Ladysmith during the ANC Youth League’s 73rd anniversary, provincial Chair Kwazi Mshengu says they have confidence in Dlamini-Zuma to deliver economic freedom to the youth.

Mshengu says Dlamini-Zuma’s credentials speak volumes.

He says in Dlamini-Zuma the ANCYL sees itself. It sees a future that young people want.

“Because Comrade Nkosazana is older than us does not mean she does not understand our future. She has demonstrated in her conduct, in her articulation that she is a reliable leader that can take us to economic freedom in our lifetime as young people. That is why we say from here we must take this battle from street to street, from corner to corner and branch to branch until December”.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments