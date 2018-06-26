Anger mounts in Eastridge over Stacey’s murder

By Loushe Jordaan

Tempers flared in Eastridge in Mitchells Plain on Monday night as a group of residents gathered outside the home of 6 year old Stacey Adams to vent their frustrations regarding the child’s murder. However, things spiralled out of control as the angry crowd destroyed the wendy house where the girl’s lifeless body had been found. Residents say they came to support the family because they want justice for the little girl’s death.

A day after she had disappeared from her grandmother’s home in Eastridge, Stacey’s body was found buried in a shallow grave, next to a wendy house where she had lived with her 24 year old mother Sasha Lee Adams and her boyfriend. As police investigated the crime scene on Sunday, it became clear that Sasha Lee’s boyfriend was considered a suspect in the case, as he was believed to have seen the girl last.

Irate community members started gathering outside the home on Sunday to confront the suspect, who was then whisked away by police. A small group then torched the suspect’s sisters house (the main house on the property), wanting to avenge her death.

Residents congregated at the house again on Monday night as a show of outrage against the family and the police, accusing them of failing to protect the child.

“We are here to have a meeting to discuss a way forward. I have three children and I can’t imagine this happening to my child. We want justice to take its cause. Give Stacey’s killer to the community so that we can make an example of him,” said one resident from Tafelsig.

Speaking to a neighbour who discovered the body, he said he noticed suspicious activity happening in the backyard which led him to Stacey’s body.

“I saw him digging a hole. At first I thought that he was releasing a stool but then he kept digging and eventually I went to see what was happening and that’s when I realise he was digging the hole for Stacey’s body,” said the man, who asked not to be named.

The weapon that was allegedly used to kill Stacey was found on the premises earlier yesterday by police but at the meeting, one of the residents said if it was not for his persistence, police members would not have found the weapon.

“Die panga het ek onder die wendy gekry. Ek het gesoek en gesoek omdat ek gewiet het die moet erens op die property wees. Ek het toe vir polisie gewyk dat die panga onder ie wendy house le. Hulle kan nie eers dit self gekry het nie, nou hoe kan ons staad maak op hulle?” he says.

The frustrated and angry group later destroyed the wendy house, using bricks and hammers to break down the structure. Stacey’s mother left the premises after she was allegedly threatened by residents.

Controversial activist group Gatvol Capetonian has called a community meeting to discuss the social ills in Mitchells Plain. The meeting will take place at Beacon Hill High School in Mitchel’s Plain at 10am on Saturday.

Gatvol spokesperson Fadiel Adams spoke to VOC News about the community’s feelings

(Warning: Offensive language)

The suspect who allegedly confessed to murdering Stacey Adams is set to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate Court on Wednesday, where community members have promised to protest outside. VOC

Share this article









21 Shares

Comments

comments