Anglican church begins urgent consultations on sexual abuse: Makgoba

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba says he has begun urgent consultations to strengthen procedures for dealing with cases of sexual abuse in the church.

“In recent weeks, four individuals have either spoken out publicly or contacted my office privately to report experiences of sexual abuse in two dioceses, apparently during the 1970s and 1980s,” he said.

“In Southern Africa, church law makes provision for someone who holds a licence to minister in the church, and who is accused of sexual assault or harassment, to be charged before a church tribunal within their diocese, and disciplined if found guilty. We have also advised complainants in the past to lay charges with the police,” Makgoba added.

Makgoba, however, admitted that the church was “lagging behind in our care for victims of abuse.”

He said he has written to all bishops to establish advisory roles to deal with sexual abuse.

The Archbishop is scheduled next to address the issue of sexual abuse in his Easter message to the Church.

[source: eNCA]

Comments

comments