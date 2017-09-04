Angry Parkwood residents threaten suspect and police, after 6 year old killed

Another innocent life has been lost in senseless gang wars on the Cape Flats. On Sunday, a 6 year old child was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Parkwood Estate. The Grassy Park Community Police Forum said SAPS attended to the situation having to face an angry crowd who wanted to deal with one of the suspects detained by the police. The police vehicle was attacked with a pick handle damaging the windscreen and body of the vehicle. Constables were manhandled in the effort to get to this suspect.

Phillip Bam from the CPF said their members fielded calls from angry and upset community members about this loss of the young boy.

“We understand the frustration of the community as they have been buckling under gang violence in their neighbourhood. The community is understandably upset and frustrated. Another child’s life is snatched away because of illegal firearms in the area,” he said.

“The CPF extends its condolences to the mother and family of this child and wish to assure the family that we will work closely with the police to seek justice for the victim and due retribution for the killer.”

According to Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk, four suspects, including a 20 year old woman, and three men, aged 27, 29 and 33, were arrested for murder. He confirmed that two police officers were injured and one vehicle damaged. Cases of public violence and malicious damage to property, and attacking police are being investigated.

The CPF has called upon the community to stay calm and not to take their frustration out on the police.

“Damaging the very resources that must help us is not the kind of response expected from responsible citizens. We have warned in the past that the frustration of the community with the criminal justice system will spill over into irrational reaction and urge the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrator and his ilk to book,” Bam urged.

CPF members and crime activists believe the circulation of illegal guns in Parkwood Estate and other suburbs in the Grassy Park police area is the main contributing factor towards the upsurge in gang violence.

“This cannot continue as if it is normal. This is an abnormal situation and calls for drastic measures,” said Bam.

“We realise that the Grassy Park police have tried their best to deal with the situation in Parkwood, Ottery and Lotus River but it appears that it is not effective. The community have come forward with information to the CPF which would require attention from the provincial or national police authorities as well.” VOC

