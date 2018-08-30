Another CT man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. This after Metro Police officers responded to suspicious behaviour by the individual on the corner of Zwakop and Thames Walk, Manenberg, last night.

Metro Police spokesperson sergeant Ruth Solomons said the suspect opened fire on officers.

“When the male saw the officers he turned his back to them and pulled a firearm from his groin area and fired one shot in the direction of the officers, he then ran down Thames Walk and again fired two shots upon which the officers returned fire.

The suspect ran to a house and threw his pistol on the roof of a Wendy house. He was cornered and arrested.”

Solomons said officers confiscated a Taurus 9mm PT 24/7 pistol with its serial number filed off, one magazine and three live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been detained at Manenberg Police Station.

