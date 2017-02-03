Another racist attack in Pretoria

A Pretoria man has been arrested on a charge of assault and attempted murder after pepper spraying a group of men in another alleged racist attack in the capital.

The man allegedly pepper-sprayed the men in the suburb of Villieria and his daughter then allegedly sprayed them with a fire extinguisher on Thursday.

The four men struggled to breathe and were covered with white powder.

This is the second alleged racist attack in Pretoria in two weeks after residents of Hercules attacked a group of people that the Metro council was moving into their neighbourhood.

One of the men attacked says this is not an isolated incident.

“They say we must go here … and it’s not the first time. They always do things like this. They don’t treat us like humans … what if one of us had asthma or TB? He (was) going to die,” adds one of the men.

[Source: SABC]

