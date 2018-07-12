Apparent gang activity leaves 3 dead in MP

Three men have been shot and killed in Lentegeur at midday on Thursday, in an incident believed to be gang related. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the men were on their way to Mitchell’s Plain and at the corners of Eisleben and Morgenster roads suspects driving in an unknown motor vehicle fired several shots at them.

“Upon the police’s arrival on the scene, they found the three men in a white Ford Focus had been fatally shot. The deceased were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. All three men are believed to be aged between 21 and 43 years.

“A murder case was opened for investigation. The possibility that this incident might be gang related will be investigated,” said Western Cape police.

Anyone with information about the murders can contact Lentegeur SAPS on 021 377 5000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article











Comments

comments