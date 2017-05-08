Appeal halts Esidimeni disciplinary hearings

The disciplinary hearings of two department officials fingered in the Health Ombudsman’s Esidimeni report have been halted after Head of Department Ephraim Selebano and Director for Mental Health Makgabo Manamela appealed against the findings.

The report found former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Selebano and Manamela as key players in a decision to remove psychiatric patients from Life Health Esidimeni facilities.

This resulted in the deaths of more than 100 patients last year.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says the disciplinary hearings of other affected officials are proceeding.

“Regarding the other official of the department that were cited in the report, the disciplinary processes are underway as we conclude the investigations. A private attorney has been appointed to do the investigation and to prosecute and to lead evidence. Whilst, an advocate has been appointed as a presiding officer.”

