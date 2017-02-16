Applications now open for VOC’s Madrassa-On-Air outside broadcast

Applications are now open for VOC’s Madrassa-On-Air outside broadcast. VOC recently launched a new programme called Madrassa-On-Air, a first for the radio station. The programme takes the format of a daily afternoon madrassa class aimed at adults and is taught by the esteemed Shaykh Ebrahim Abrahams from 2pm to 4pm.

Hosted by VOC’s Adiela Fortune from Mondays to Thursdays, it is segmented into three topics of 40 minutes each and includes listener interaction. In addition, class notes are uploaded onto the VOC website at the end of each week.

Dates of Madrassa-On-Air outside broadcasts

18 February, 2017, 15:00- 17:00 Masjid Munawwara, Concert Blvd., Retreat

11 March, 2017, Siddique Masjid, Elsies River

26 March, 2017, Excursion – venue to be confirmed

1 April, 2017, Masjid al-Salam, Athlone

22 April, 2017, Masjid al-Miftaah, Lentegeur

For more information, contact Zeriena Talieb on (021) 442-3500 or email zerienaj@vocfm.co.za

