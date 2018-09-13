Assault rifles seized during house raid in Cape Town

Two men, aged 22 and 36, have been arrested in a Flying Squad operation Khayelitsha after they were found in possession of assault rifles, explosives and ammunition.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, says the pair will be charged with the illegal possession of prohibited firearms, ammunition and explosive devises as well as stolen property.

Traut says they are now investigating the suspects’ involvement in other serious crimes “An R5 assault rifle, an R4 assault rifle and a 9 mm pistol were confiscated, together with an assortment of ammunition for various calibres of firearms.

Two explosive wires and gunpowder were also seized as well as two bulletproof vests. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha once they have been charged.”

[Source: SABC]

Share this article











Comments

comments