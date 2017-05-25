Bail for CT businessman charged with attempted murder

A Western Cape businessman, charged with attempted murder involving a shooting, was released on bail when he appeared in a court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Brian du Plessis (59) of Bothasig in Cape Town, appeared in the Goodwood District Court, before magistrate Sean Lea, who released him on R2,000 bail.

Du Plessis was not asked to plead to the charge, and he was warned to appear in court again on 20 June.

Defence lawyer Kenneth Roberts told the court that his client was self-employed and owned a business concern in the Cape Town CBD.

According to the charge sheet, Du Plessis is alleged to have fired a shot at his partner, but the document did not clarify whether the victim of the alleged shooting was his business partner of otherwise.

He was arrested on Monday.

Prosecutor Adnaand Gelderbloem did not oppose bail on Wednesday but told the court that Du Plessis had a previous conviction for theft committed 30 years ago.

Comments

comments