Bail decision expected for alleged mastermind in Chief Justice burglary

Nkosinathi Msimango, the alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice, is set to find out on Monday whether or not he will be granted bail.

Msimango, 34, appeared for a formal bail application before Magistrate Lebogang Leshaba at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

His brother Given Msimango and cousin Bigboy Yose, who were also arrested in connection with the robbery, were granted R1 000 bail each at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The court found that there was no evidence, at this stage, which linked the two men to the burglary.

The State opposed the bail application, expressing concerns that Msimango might interfere with two State witnesses.

His attorney, Sammy Mahlangu, told the court that processes followed in his client’s arrest were not procedural.

He said there was no proof that, if released, his client would interfere with the investigation or intimidate the witnesses. He added that there were many irregularities in the State’s case.

[Source: News24]

