Bainskloof pass reopened after fires

The Bainskloof pass has been reopened while the Du Toitskloof tunnel remains closed as fires blaze in the mountains, the Cape Winelands fire chief said on Monday.

The Huguenot Tunnel is open to traffic.

“The latest is that the fire that jumped to Bainskloof is probably under control,” Danie Wilds told News24.

Firefighting was continuing in the Du Toitskloof mountains. A plantation was on fire, which was quite dangerous for firefighters. Flare-ups in the mountain were inaccessible to firefighters.

Sixty firefighters were on the scene. A new firefighting team would start on Monday evening.

There was no immediate threat to life or property.

The fire on the Du Toitskloof mountains had consumed about 6600 hectares since Thursday.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments