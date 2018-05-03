Bayview muathin killed in MPlain protests

Condolences are pouring in for 19 years old Muhamad Tauriq Mohamed, who was killed in a hit and run on Jakes Gerwel drive last night. Muhammad Tauriq, a resident of Bayview, was on his way from work when he innocently got caught up in last night’s mass protest by Mitchells Plain community members, in response to this week’s violent service delivery protest by Siqalo residents. A white Quantum taxi ploughed into a crowd on Jakes Gerwel Road this evening, knocked Muhamad Tauriq and dragged him from the one traffic light to the next. The driver then sped off.

“People say he was fighting for his life. Community members called the ambulance but they took too long,” his cousin Saadieka.

Saadieka said his parents grew increasingly concerned when he did not arrive home from work, Later, his father Amien Mohamed received a call from someone at the scene saying they suspected Muhamad Tauriq had been knocked over.

Reports of a few residents in the crowd who knocked a taxi's window in Highlands Drive and proceeded to drag another individual about 100 meters down the road. Thousands of Mitchells Plain residents are gathering to demonstrate against the looting and destruction following last night's violent protest by Siqalo residents.

Muhamad Tauriq was a muathin at the Bayview masjid in Strandfontein. She said the family were completely grief-stricken by his death.

“He was the apple of my grandparents’ eye. My grandfather is sick and he would wash him. He would hang up the curtains for my granny. He did everything for his mother and father. Everyone is taking it very hard. He meant so much to everyone,” she related.

“It’s very sad that he was simply trying to find his bread and butter, only to come home and have this happen to him. But Allah knows best.”

Sadieka said the main priority was the family to bury him and then focus on the investigation.

“We appeal to anyone that has information about the taxi to come forward. We were not at the incident and only saw the videos. We didn’t even realise it was him when we saw the videos.”

In a statement, the Muslim Judicial Council expressed its condolences to the family of Mogamad Tauriq.

“One life lost is one to many and we express our concern for all lives as well as the safety of all individuals. We call upon community leaders and faith based organisations to assist with restoring calm and to resort to peaceful means to resolving the crisis,” said the ulema body.

“We call upon the government of the day to resolve this possible blood bath with the urgency it deserves.”

The MJC is currently in talks with the leadership of Siqalo coommunity and will brief the media and community on its outcomes.

Western Cape police said no arrests have been made, but Philippi police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

The janazah will take place from his home at 34 Birkenhead Drive, Bayview. No time has been confirmed as yet. VOC

