Beachgoers warned of spring tide

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging beach goers to be cautious when visiting beaches along the Western Cape, due to the new moon spring tide peaking yesterday. Spring tide happens twice every month, at full moon and at new moon. It lasts for a few days over each full moon and each new moon, peaking on the day of the full moon and the new moon, explained NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.

‘’The spring tide brings a high-tide that is higher than normal and the low-tide is lower than normal, and rip currents will subsequently be much stronger than normal,” said Lambinon.

“We urging all people going to beaches to go to beaches only where and when the lifeguards are on duty,” he said.

This does not mean the rip current is only there when its spring tide, as it happens anytime and anywhere in the world. However when it is spring tide, they are much more dangerous, he advised.

“Beach goers should always obey the safety instructions of lifeguards and swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones, which are posted with red and yellow flags. The lifeguards are there only for the public’s safety and beach goes should not undermine their instructions,” stressed Lambinon.

“Over this period the public, anglers, bathers, beach strollers, boaters, paddlers, and coastline hikers are advised to exercise extreme caution around the coastline and be aware of rough sea conditions, stronger than normal rip currents, higher than normal high tides, and lower than normal low tides. Don’t turn your back to the sea, and angler should wear life jackets, as it’s not easy to get out of the water again,” he said.

