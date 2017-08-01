Bham calls for ‘decorum’ in engaging ulema differences

By Faizel Patel

The Jamiatul Ulama South Africa says while it is very difficult to build an Ummah, it is also very easy to demolish and break communities and relationships between Muslims.

Secretary General Moulana Ebrahim Bham was responding to comments made by Mufti Abdul Kader Hoosein during Channel Islam International’s (Cii) Q & A programme last week.

Mufti AK as he is commonly known made various statements regarding the Jamiatul Ulama and Ml Bham which prompted the organization to seek a right of reply from (Cii).

The honorable Mufti AK raised questions and passed comments about details of the Ahmed Kathrada funeral, the disputed pork containing measles vaccine, the attendance of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Lenasia Eidgah and the issue of the marriage conference including the remarks made byomedian Joey Rasdien about Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) companion Abu Hurrairah (RA).

Moulana Bham sought to clarify and shed facts about Mufti AK’s comments, however he says the constant labeling of Islamic scholars with derogatory names and terms is not in keeping with the temperament of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The Prophet of Allah (PBUH) was so keen to bring people into the fold (of Islam). Look at our language today, we are more worried to take people out of the fold, this one is a ka****, this one is a murtid. All, everyone is a murtid. Wherever you can find an opportunity. Make people ka****, make people murtid. This is not the temperament of our beloved Nabi-e-Karim (SAW).

Ml Bham says Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) always gave people a glimmer of hope and brought them closer together.

“To build a community, to build an ummah is very, very difficult. To demolish and to break an ummah, to break a community is very easy. Unfortunately we are taking the easy path.”

Ml Bham has appealed to Muslims to start the process of building no matter how difficult it may be.

[Source: Radio Islam]

Comments

comments