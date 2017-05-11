Headlines
Black Sash continues fight for grant recipients

By on Local, News

The NGO, Black Sash says it will continue fighting for the rights of the poor following the ruling of the High Court in Pretoria which allows deductions from social grants recipients.

The court ruled that amendments to regulations governing the payment of social grants should not prevent deductions from being made from beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Black Sash has described the judgment as victory for Net 1 and its subsidiaries.

National Director, Lynette Maart and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini have expressed deep disappointed at the ruling.

[Source: SABC]

