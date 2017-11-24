BlackFriday rush causes Takealot website to crash

As thousands of shoppers around the country continue to flood different shopping centres to get their fair share of the #BlackFriday discounts, some online shoppers are angry about some big retailers’ websites crashing.

HiFi Corp and Takealot are some of the websites that have crashed.

Some retailers are offering discounts of up to 50%.

But other shoppers around the country started shopping from as early midnight as some stores opened their doors just after midnight.

Long queues can be seen in some shopping centres including Sandton City and Mall of Africa in Gauteng.

Earlier, a video of a store glass door that was broken by #blackfriday deal seekers was doing the rounds on social media.

But security has been tightened in some stores to control the number of people coming into the store and to avoid stampede.

