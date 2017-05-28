BLF intensifies land expropriation programme

The Black First Land First Movement (BLF) has made it clear it will intensify its programme of expropriating land without compensation.

BLF President Andile Mngxitama was at the group’s first National Imbizo, held in Soweto on Saturday: “The land underground, the oceans and the skies belongs to us, our poverty the balance in the townships, in the squatter camps, in the rural villages is caused by our landlessness.

“Let us also note that after 23-years democracy, white people own 80% of South African land. ”

BLF national spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp singled out billionaire businessman Johann Rupert for land seizure.

“We understand that 400 years later we are still landless, this was oppression and black people need to essentially come together so that we can take back the land. So this event right now forms as the centre of what is going to be a year long process of taking back the land and by the end of this year we are very clear Johan Rupert is in danger. Black people are coming together and we are going for white owned land, particularly Johan Rupert’s land.”

[Source: SABC]

