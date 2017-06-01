Body of naked‚ bound man found on Chapman’s Peak

The body of a naked man with his hands bound has been found on Chapman’s Peak‚ a popular tourist destination in Cape Town. Police said that the man‚ who was found by a cleaning attendant on Wednesday‚ had visible injuries to his body.

SAPS spokesman Captain Frederick Van Wyk said: “A murder case has been opened for investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Hout Bay SAPS.”

The discovery comes two days after the body of a woman was found on Table Mountain at Platteklip Gorge.

The identity of both victims is unknown at this stage.

