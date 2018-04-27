Bokmakierie boy killed in a drive by shooting

A 12 year old boy was shot and killed in Bokmakierie last night, in what is believed to be a drive by shooting. Western Cape police confirmed that Asheeq Mitchell was shot by unknown suspects in a white bakkie. During the same shooting incident, two males aged 32 and 36 were shot and wounded.

Speaking to VOC News, Athlone CPF spokesperson Aziza Kannemeyer said the open bakkie had three occupants and drove into Short Street and discharged their weapon.

“The boy had been visiting his family at the time. Sadly, he died on the way to the hospital. The other two victims are receiving medical treatment,” she said.

Kannemeyer could not confirm whether the shooting is gang related, but added the young boy had no affiliation to any gang.

Members of the community were helpful in describing the vehicle used in the hit and many believe the suspects are not from the area.

CPF members visited the family of the victim at hospital on Thursday evening, as relatives came to grips with the news of Asheeq’s passing.

“There was a very sombre atmosphere at the hospital and the parents are very traumatised. The family is still trying to absorb the reality of this horrific incident.”

No one has been arrested as yet. Any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. VOC

