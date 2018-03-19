Boland Summer Festival returns this weekend

The beautiful town of Paarl is bracing itself for the arrival of thousands of visitors from Cape Town this weekend for the 19th Boland Summer Festival. The annual community event will be taking place this weekend at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl from 23-25 March 2018. The festival draws more than 30 000 festival-goers very year from throughout the Drakenstein, Strand, Stellenbosch and Cape Town. VOC will pack up its Cape Town studio and make Paarl its base for the entire weekend.

The community fundraising event is hosted by the Paarl Muslim Jamah and the community who selflessly volunteers their time and resources to assist in making the festival diverse. There will be a range of fun and entertainment for all ages up for the entire weekend, within the confines of a safe environment.

“The Boland Summer Festival is an event for everyone not just Muslims, but we will still keep our Islamic principles having salah faculties and not allowing any liquor or other vices,” said Patel.

Organisers say there will be more than 120 stalls to browse, with a variety of foods and products at affordable prices. For those who come for the live stage entertainment, various acts will charm the crowds until midnight. The famous Tea Garden will once again have fresh homemade cakes and desserts that will suit everyone’s taste buds.

The festival will open with a thikr at the Lappert street mosque in Paarl on Thursday evening, before the official opening Friday afternoon. The MC for event will be ‘Mr Personality’ with the Mayor of Paarl, Conrad Poole opening the event. There will also be Qirah by world renowned reciters such as Shaykh Abdurrahman Sadien. Irshaad Ally who plays Rafiek in the Afrikaans programme Suidooster will be taking photos with his fans on Friday evening.

Saturday from 10am will see eight groups taking part in a Nasheed competition. The event will have a myriad of entertainment by artists such as Unity, Ekraam, Cupido, Allen the Car Guard, Rashaad Kagee, Toby the idols kid, “Rappin Donkey” Ameen Levy, Soil Philander, Mujaahid Goerge and others.

Event convener Ebrahim Patel said most people are looking forward to the drifting expedition by the drift squad, where speed lovers will be able to have rides in the cars.

“If you have ever wanted to experience what it is like to ride shotgun in an insane drift machine tearing up rubber and going sideways, then get out there and jump in with one of the experienced Drift Squad drivers and shred the DDX AKA Dynamic Drift Experience course at the Boland Festival,” said Patel.

Entry fee:

Adults – R20

Children under 12 R10

Pensioners

R10 Parking (inside venue)

R25 per vehicle

There are still buses tickets available for the traditional bus trip from various areas in Cape Town to Paarl. The bus ticket fee which consists of the entry fee, breakfast and the bus trip cost, will be an affordable R80 for adults and R40 for under 12-years-old. There will be buses from the following areas:

Delft, Belhar – Contact Shamila 072 007 4516

Athlone, Parktown, Kewtown, Manenberg, Bontheuwel, Heideveld – Contact Faghmia 083 265 1677

Bo- Kaap , Woodstock, Kensington, Maitland , Salt River – Contact Ayesha Moerat 021 422 1192

Lentegeur,Tafelsig , Lost City, Westridge, Portlands – Contact Mariam 083 976 4120

Retreat , Steenberg , Wynberg , Lotus River , Grassy Park , Ottery – Contact Shamiel 071 976 4120

Comments

comments