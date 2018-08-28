Bonteheuwel residents granted permit to protest against gang violence

Organizers of a planned shut down in Bonteheuwel have been granted a permit to protest tomorrow morning. This after ward councillor Angus McKenzie informed residents that any protest action conducted without the necessary permission from City authorities will be considered illegal and will, consequently, be unprotected.

Residents last week said that they will shut down the area and Jakes Gerwel Drive in protest against ongoing gang violence within Cape Flats communities.

Similar protest action was held by residents of Kensington on Friday, where protesters shut down sections of Voortrekker Road, a major route leading into the Cape Town CBD.

The gathering will take place from 05h00 until 10h00 at three intersections; Jakes Gerwel Drive and Jakkalsvlei Avenue, Jakes Gerwel Drive and Bluegum Road, as well as Valhalla Drive and Jakkalsvlei Avenue. “Well done to community members of Bonteheuwel for managing to get a permit for protest action. “No obstruction of traffic and roads will be allowed and roads will remain open,” councillor Angus McKenzie stated. VOC 91.3fm

