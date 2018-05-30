Bonteheuwel taxis protest against gang violence

Mini-bus taxi drivers have blocked Bluegum and Bonteheuwel Avenues in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats in protest against on-going gang violence. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the fresh violence that erupted on Wednesday morning appears to be an attempt to avenge the murder of an alleged gangster who was killed on Tuesday. The victim, an alleged Junior Cisko Yakkies (YCY) member, was shot approximately 13 times in the S & T Block of the area. Another incident of shooting transpired in the B –Block. No deaths or injuries have been reported in both incidents. McKenzie confirmed that all law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

McKenzie explained that the route that taxi’s frequent in Bonteheuwel is where Wednesday’s gang violence was concentrated. Affected taxi drivers subsequently blockaded the entrances to the area in protest against the persistent gang shooting.

According to McKenzie, the S & T Block has witnessed shooting by the Hard Living gang, while the Americans gang were shooting in the B-Block.

“I can confirm that there is shooting and I can confirm that we have law enforcement agencies right there at the area.

“The out bound and inbound taxi services to the Bonteheuwel area, as well as bus services will continue. The current taxis that are blocking the roadway are not doing it violently and we have their undertaking that the transport services will continue to function within the community,” McKenzie.

McKenzie said the ward is taking a two-pronged approach to the ongoing violence.

The first approach he noted is to ensure that communities have the support of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and that police increases its visibility.

“I have had discussions with the provincial SAPS authorities and they have given me that commitment that they will be vigilant and visible in the area.”

Given that SAPS resources have been stretched to capacity, McKenzie asserted that the second approach is for residents to give law enforcement agencies relevant information that may lead to the arrest of perpetrators of gang violence and crime in the area.

“It cannot be that you as a mother, father or a family member are harbouring an individual who is causing such harm, such devastation and such terror in the community. We need to know who these people are,” he stated.

McKenzie confirmed that the road block performed by the taxi drivers was brought under control by Wednesday afternoon.

“Both SAPS and Law enforcement have taken control of the area and the necessary action will be taken.”

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









6 Shares

Comments

comments