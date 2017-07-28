Boy, 12, shot dead in Kensington

A 12-year-old boy was shot dead in Kuku Town in Kensington, Cape Town on Wednesday, the Kensington Community Police Forum (CPF) said on Thursday.

CPF chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg said in a statement the boy’s body was found on Thursday morning by fellow residents.

He had not yet been identified. Western Cape Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the motive behind the incident is unknown.

Further investigations are underway and no arrests have been made.

Rwexana urged members of the public to contact the investigating officer on 021 594 7033 with any information related to the murder.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments