Break-in at Hawks office in Cape Town

The Hawks have confirmed that their offices in Bellville, Cape Town, were broken into.

The break-in is believed to have happened at the weekend and was discovered when staff reported for duty on Monday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said on Tuesday evening.

“There are some items missing that are suspected to have been stolen,” he said.

He could not immediately provide further information.

It is understood that the items included computers.

The Hawks have opened a case and are investigating.

In July 2017, computers were stolen in a brazen break-in at the Hawks’ head office in Silverton, Pretoria.

The intruders focused mostly on the HR, finance and supply chain departments, where confidential information was kept.

[source: News24]

