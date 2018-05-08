BREAKING: DA rescinds De Lille’s membership

The Democratic Alliance has rescinded the membership of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. The party’s Deputy Chairperson of Federal Council made the announcement regarding the matter between the party and the embattled Mayor on Tuesday.

Accusations against de Lille include allegations that she acted improperly in reappointing city manager Achmat Ebrahim and the purported mismanagement of the City.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the DA said it at all times followed due process in addressing the matter and acted in the best interest of the people of the City of Cape Town.

“The party is deeply concerned about the impact this has had on the residents of Cape Town – the people we serve – and the general public. It is no secret that the DA has suffered immeasurable damage because of this issue due to the lack of information presented to our voters.

“That is why -when it was legally permissible to do so- the party has sought to be as transparent as possible as to what led to the disciplinary matter between Ms De Lille and the party.”

The DA said de Lille’s membership was revoked following her interview with Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser on 26 April this year.

According to Section 3.5.1.2 of the party’s Constitution, “a member ceases to be a member when he or she publicly declares his or her intention to resign and/or publicly declares his or her resignation from the Party.”

Quoting de Lille, the DA explained that de Lille on two occasions indicated that she intended to resign from the opposition party.

EM: Let’s say the morning after you win the legal case, however, do you really want to still be part of the DA? PdL: No, no, no, no, I’ve said it many times before, Eusebius, you know, the writing’s on the wall that people don’t want me for whatever reason. On another occasion, Mr McKaiser asks: EM: If I hear you, you are saying, ideally I want to clear my name, Eusebius, that’s why I am going to court and if I win this battle, and when I win it because I know I’ve done nothing wrong, then the morning after I have won the court case then I will resign from the DA. PdL: I will walk away. You summed it up correctly.

“Ms de Lille was invited to explain why she had not, as a matter of fact, ceased to be a member by virtue of this section when she admitted that she intended to resign. She attempted to argue that this referred to resigning as Mayor. The FLC found that the context showed very clearly that she intended to resign from the DA.

“Accordingly, the Federal Executive resolved last night to endorse the finding of the FLC that her membership had ceased as of 26 April, the date of the 702 interview. We have informed Ms De Lille and City Manager of this fact,” the party’s statement read.

READ: FULL DA fedEx STATEMENT

VOC 91.3fm