BREAKING: Relief organization, the Gift of the Givers has confirmed that al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) has released South African hostage, Stephen McGowan.

#McGowan was abducted by al-Qaeda militants in 2011 along with Swiss national Johan Gustafson and Dutchman, Sjaak Rijke. Gustafson and Rijke have since been released.

Details to follow…

