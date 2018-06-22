BREAKING NEWS: MJC opts not to sign Cape Accord

As discussion around the contentious Cape Accord intensifies within the Muslim community, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has announced that it will not sign the document, citing “contextual inconsistencies.” The MJC discussed the contents of the document at a special General Majlis Meeting on Wednesday. The Cape Accord embraces the spirit of the Amman Message, which was signed in 2005 by more than 500 leading Muslim scholars worldwide. The declaration calls on communities to unite against hate speech and discord and to promote intra-Muslim tolerance and cooperation.

The MJC, one of the largest ulema bodies in South Africa, has been placed under immense pressure to sign the Cape Accord since the document has been discussed in the mainstream media and public over the past two months. But in light of the ideological differences between the main groups of ulema over the document and the discord, vitriol, and misinformation that has emanated from some quarters, the MJC has decided not to be a signatory.

“The Cape Accord did not adequately and broadly consult with Úlamā bodies, the community and

organizations. It is surrounded by contextual inconsistencies and contains textual flaws and ambiguities,” said the MJC in a statement.

The ulama body explained that it, however, remains committed to “mutual respect, tolerance, social cohesion and will unequivocally advocate against and denounce sectarianism, hate speech, violence and abuse.”

“Prior to stating the concluded upon position, the MJC reiterates it’s commitment to; It’s commitment to The attainment and preservation of the higher objectives of Islāmic Law (Maqāṣid Al-Sharīáh) [and]the universal values of peace, tolerance, mutual respect, human dignity, harmonious coexistence in all its diversity and plurality, social cohesion and nation building. “…the ulamā fraternities are duty bound to provide religious and moral guidance wherever and whenever it is required [and]that it is the duty and responsibility of the MJC to protect the creed of Ahl al-Sunnah wa Al-Jamāáh,” the MJC Secretary-General, shaykh Isgaak Taliep, noted in the statement. With growing criticism against Muslim scholars in the wake of purported extremist rhetoric within South Africa, the MJC further affirmed its position that it does not support making “blanket” takfīr (excommunication) of Shīáh Muslims. The MJC’s statement was not devoid of critique of the contents of the Cape Accord. “[The Cape Accord] is not legally enforceable. Therefore, any controversial matter related to non-signatories renders the Cape Accord insignificant in relation to them; [they]did not adequately and broadly consult with Úlamā bodies, the community and organizations; is surrounded by contextual inconsistencies; contains textual flaws and ambiguities.” READ: FULL MJC STATEMENT ON CAPE ACCORD VOC 91.3fm

