Bredasdorp masjid project finally underway

After waiting in suspense for two long years, the musjid project in Bredasdorp is finally underway. A Salah khaana, which was built in a separate entrance and could accommodate approximately100 people, is no longer big enough for the Muslim community of Bredasdorp. The community was offered a plot by a Cape Town resident, which had to be rezoned as it was previously a business plot.

“It could take up to 50 people inside, but then we extended it to the outside for another 50 people, so it could cater for about 100 on a whole,” said secretary of the Bredasdorp Muslim society, Yunus Adams.

It is not always easy for minority Muslim communities to establish religious institutions. However, it seems that the Bredasdorp Muslim society has taken on the challenge to prove the theory wrong.

The community has waited for two years for the rezoning to be approved as not everyone was in favour of the construction of a musjid on the land.

“With patience comes everything, that is all a part of the bigger picture of our growth and development,” Adams humbly stated.

Adams further said that many people in the community have never had a glimpse of the inside of a musjid.

“We want to give everybody the opportunity to see what it is like [to pray]inside of a musjid.”

With the finishing touches in the process, the construction of the musjid is nearing completion.

If you would like to assist with this cause, you may contact Yunus Adams on: 083 650 0025

VOC (Quaanita Satardien)

Comments

comments