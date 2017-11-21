Bredasdorp Mosque Milad al-Nabi Celebrations

On Saturday, 16th December 2017, the ’Ibaad-u-Ragmaan Qadiri Jamaa’ah celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, Milad al-Nabi, at the Nur-ul-Islam Mosque in Brand Street, Bredasdorp, Western Cape.

The Mosque, which was completed last year is said to be the southernmost mosque in Africa.

Milad al-Nabi is celebrated by Muslims across the world, to articulate joy at the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and with the intention of showing gratitude to God for giving them the Prophet Muhammad.

All are welcome, and buses will depart for the Overberg from Kensington and Rylands Estate in the Cape Peninsula.

Food and drink will be provided.

For further information, please speak to Sheikh Mogammad Thakir Cook of Bredasdorp at 0792890511 or the mosque chairman, Hajji Abdullah Allie at 0607192845, or Hajji Sulaiman Adams at 028 424-1736. The secretary of the Bredasdorp Muslim Society, Hajji Yunus Adams can be contacted at (028) 424-1167.

Another individual to talk to is Hajji Mogamat Faiz Isaacs of 48 Tennyson Street, Mandalay 7785, at home telephone number (021) 387-2737, or at cellular telephone 0799153206.

For bus tickets to the Bredasdorp mosque, please ring Hajji Bienjamien Abrahams of 10 6th Street, Kensington 7405, at home telephone (021) 593-6585, or at cellular telephone number 0827728381.

[Source: Muhammad Adley da Costa]

