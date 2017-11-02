Brothers nabbed for human trafficking

The Hawks have arrested a 26-year-old suspect in Cape Town in connection with human trafficking.

His arrest follows that of his brother, 37-year-old Edward Tambe Ayuk, in September. Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha says the pair allegedly recruited vulnerable women to work as sex-workers in their house in Brooklyn.

He says a 16-year-old girl from Gugulethu, who was allegedly recruited by the brothers in September, managed to alert authorities. The younger brother will make his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Ayuk is back in court on Tuesday.

They are facing charges of rape and human trafficking.

[Source: SABC]

