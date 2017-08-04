As operators at the police 10111 call centre embark on a second wave of strike action‚ SAPS top brass say that your calls for help will not go unanswered.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said on Friday that contingency plans had fallen into place when the South African Police Union had announced the stay-away on Thursday night.

“During the last strike we put plans in place and they were never abandoned. They proved effective when they were tested and have simply been set in motion again‚” he said. “I have received an update this morning and all is running smoothly‚” he added.

The call centre handles thousands of emergency calls per day and acts as a nerve centre to coordinate the responses of various police units.

Nearly 5‚000 operators represented by SAPU embarked on a strike last month‚ forcing the SAPS to deploy police officers to the 10111 call centre.

The strike action was temporarily suspended but has since been reinstated after negotiations for a salary increase deadlocked.

