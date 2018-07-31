Call for motorists to join march against high fuel prices

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and other groups are to lead a march against what they call a high fuel tax levy in Pretoria on Tuesday.

They have urged Tshwane Metro residents to join the march to the National Treasury, starting from Church Square at 10 o’clock.

Motorists have been hit by fuel price increases for several months in a row.

The latest hike taking effect on Wednesday will be one cent a litre for petrol.

The DA says that if the fuel levy of R5.30 a litre were reduced by 20%, fuel prices could return to around R15 a litre.

