Call for unified khutbah on Gender Based Violence

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has urged Cape Town’s imaams to deliver a united khutbah on gender based violence during Jumuah tomorrow. There’s been an outcry over gender violence in South Africa, in light of several high profile cases recently. The Ulema body has adopted the theme “honouring women means honouring society” for the month of August.

“During this month, we are reminded of the role and position women have within society and that they should be treated in a respectful manner. Sadly, this is far from our reality. Statistics show that the level of violence and abuse against women are on the increase and that the Muslim community in South Africa is not immune to this,” said MJC media communications manager Mishka Daries.

“We, therefore, remind ourselves and our communities of this social ill by forwarding a unified khutbah on the topic of “Gender Based Violence” to be delivered on Friday, 18th August 2017.”

More than 50 percent of domestic issues dealt with by the MJC social development department through divorce and annulments, has an element of gender domestic violence. The MJC’s counselors handle more than 20 percent of these cases a day.

“We need to constantly remind ourselves and the community that Islam intends to give women an honourable life. Men are meant to be responsible for women but it does not mean they are superior to women. We need to remind ourselves that our actions should always be modelled on the life of the Prophet Muhammad saw”.

