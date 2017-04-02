Calls for SA to support Black Monday

Civil society activists have called on ordinary South Africans to show their collective anger with the country’s political situation by joining “Black Monday” on Monday 3 April. The call for action was sparked by the President Jacob Zuma’s reshuffle of the cabinet, and in particular, the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy.

There’s been widespread anger that a number of underperforming ministers were retained in their positions. On Friday, there were demonstrations in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria with renewed calls on the president to step down. There were similar calls by politicians and anti-apartheid stalwarts at the memorial service of the late Ahmed Kathrada on Saturday.

In a statement issued today, the #BlackMonday movement said Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle have had an immense effect the country. It said civil society, civil service, NGO’s, business, and the youth of South Africa, do not condone the decision.

“The time has come for all of us to unite behind the values enshrined in our Constitution. That there is a duty on all of us to uphold and protect these values by holding our government accountable to their Constitutional mandate,” read the statement.

“We wish to dispel the myth that these irrational actions have and will contribute to our economy.”

The movement has called on all disapproving South Africans to stand together behind the #BlackMonday movement. South Africans are asked to wear black in solidarity and use the tag #BlackMonday to further the cause.

“We can no longer be passive. Let us start the change we wish to see in our beloved country, and save the legacy that Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada and liberation leaders fought for.”

But the movement has been bashed on Twitter for being ‘anti-Zuma’ and racist. Many social media commentators said the movement has now spoken out on issues such as the Marikana massacre or education, unemployment and inequality. Most Twitter users, known as ‘Black Twitter’ have accused the movement of having narrow interests,

#BlackMonday said it represents “ordinary concerned citizens” and aimed to present a “united voice” for all South Africans to stand behind. It added that it does not share any political affiliation. VOC

Comments

comments