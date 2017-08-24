Cameron Wilson gets 4 life sentences

A young man barely out of his teens applauded and scoffed after being handed four life sentences and 71 years after being convicted of five murders, rape, possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault, conspiracy and three counts of attempted murder.

An unperturbed Cameron Wilson, yawned, stretched and rolled his eyes as Judge Chantel Fortuin read out her decision in a packed Western Cape High Court, as family members and loved ones listened intently to the horrific details of how his victims were killed, raped and assaulted.

Wilson, 20, was convicted in June on 13 charges. He was acquitted on two as judgment proceedings continued for three days.

On Thursday, Fortuin said determining Wilson’s sentence was a difficult task, considering his young age.

Fortuin said that while Wilson grew up in Heinz Park, a community plagued with social ills such as drug abuse and teenage drinking, he came from a “stable and loving” home.

“You never tried to earn an income or complete your schooling. Instead you roamed the streets,” Fortuin said.

Brutal actions

Many grew up in these circumstances, but they didn’t murder and rape, she continued.

She also considered the influence of his father, an alleged prominent 28s gang member and murder accused.

He is a father of a 2-year-old child, with whom he had not supported or been in contact since birth.

He has also joined the 28s while behind bars, Fortuin said.

Wilson was found to be behind the killings of Lekita Moore, Alfonzo van Rooyen, Toyher Stobber, Ernest Erasmus and Stacey-Lee Mohale.

In April 2015, Cody Philander had his spectacles slapped off his face and was stabbed while he bent over to pick them up. Wilson was found not guilty on this attempted murder charge.

That same month, Wilson’s cousin was forced to kick his girlfriend, and afterward Wilson raped her and stabbed her in the neck.

He also confronted Mohale and a friend and slapped, stabbed and threw rocks at them. A tyre was thrown over them and they were set alight.

A passer-by stopped and threw sand over them to put out the fire and called the police. Mohale died on the scene. The surviving girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

Wilson was charged with raping Mohale, but was found not guilty.

Brave witnesses

Between September 10 and 11, Moore was seen leaving a karaoke function with a man who fitted Wilson’s description.

At about 01:00 on September 11, a young woman was allegedly confronted by Wilson and another man, Bester, and stabbed for not having a lighter or matches.

Roslyn Lackay, also from Valhalla Park, was standing outside her home at about 05:00 when she saw a woman being assaulted by two men.

She approached them in nearby Tuna Street, but was stabbed and a brick was thrown at her head.

A friend came to her rescue and the two men ran away.

That same morning Moore’s body was found in a field off Tuna Street. More than 40 witnesses testified for the State to secure the conviction.

Moore’s father, Charles, said he was satisfied that a life sentence was handed down for his daughter’s murder.

“We prayed for the rope [and for him to hang]but that couldn’t happen. He mustn’t see his family; he must feel the pain that we feel.

“The fact that he clapped hands shows he is a violent murderer.”

Fortuin lauded their bravery, saying while they were visibly frightened to testify, they still did the right thing by taking to the witness box.

[Source: News24]

