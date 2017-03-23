Can flexi-time work to alleviate traffic congestion?

The City of Cape Town will be investigating R750 million on road infrastructure projects over a period of five years to address congestion in areas like Kommetjie, Kuils River and Blaauwberg. According to the City, infrastructure projects are not the only thing that can aid the challenge of traffic congestion that the province faces.

The City has suggested that a sustainable method be adopted in order to accommodate and ease the challenge of traffic congestion. They are encouraging employers to adopt flexi working hours for their employees.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development, Councillor Brett Herron said many residents spend three hours on the city’s arterial routes during the peak-hour traffic period.

“Historic and inflexible working hours require us to start and finish working between 08:00 and 17:00. We therefore need the private sector to investigate how they can better manage their employees’ working hours.”

Herron added that working from home or flexi-hours would alleviate the congestion and that private businesses can even look at allowing some employees to work a compressed work week.

“Apart from alleviating congestion, spending less time on the roads will improve employees’ productivity and lifestyles significantly.”

According to Gerrie Van Biljon, the excutive director of Business Partners Limited, the frustration begins when people need to get to work on time and are stuck in traffic.

“Leaving early is not always feasible however if one looks at it from a business point of view one should accept that it is all about planning,” van Biljon told Breakfast Beat.

Van Biljon looks at the practicalities of flexi-time for employees. Listen below:

