Cape cultural fest to bring Castle to life

By Nawaal Adams

The rich cultural tapestry of the Cape will be brought to life at the Castle of Good Hope in a cultural festival fit for the festive season. The Castle is set to host the Cape Cuisine Style and Cultural Festival, taking place from the 27 December to the 31 December. VOC is media partner for the event.

With the influx of tourists to the Cape, the event aims to showcase Cape Town’s unique culture and traditions which stems from the city’s vast slave history. Most of the Cape Malay traditions originate from the first Muslims to arrive here, who were captured and sent into exile from colonies such as Indo-Malaysian Archipelago, Madagascar, India and Ceylon. While some of these traditions have evolved since then, they have played a major role in shaping the history and diversity of Cape Town.

Organisers hope that through events such as this one, the Castle, the most conspicuous symbol of colonial rule, can now become a place of inclusion, healing, hope and nation-building.

Festival organiser Kader Miller said the Castle will be brimming with captivating live entertainment and exquisite cuisine. Local designers will come together to exhibit and sell their artistic designs. The delectable food, along with the elegant fashion and the inspiring entertainment, will bring Cape Town to life.

“This is a festival for all religions and all cultures,” said Miller.

Organisers have earmarked Thursday 29 December as Cape Malay Day. That evening a ceremonial dhikr will take place. The Dhikr will be led by the Al-Ahly Jama-ah.

Dhikr, Malay Choirs, cuisine, a variety of stalls, fashion and sensational entertainment and culture will be the main events at the five day festival

The Cape Cuisine Style and Cultural Festival will be open from 10am to 10pm. The entry fee is at R20 for adults and R10 for kids

For more information please visit their Facebook Page: Cape Cuisine Style and Cultural Festival. VOC

