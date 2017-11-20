Cape exploratory drill work progressing

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says exploratory drill work into the Table Mountan Group Aquifer is progressing well.

She visited the project in the Steenbras catchment area near Grabouw.

Test boreholes are being drilled to help map the way forward as part of the Western Cape’s programme to alleviate its water crisis.

The initial yield from this project is expected to be 10 million litres of water per day that will be pumped straight into the Steenbras Dam.

[Source: SABC]

