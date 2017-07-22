Cape man behind bars for teen’s murder

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats.

According to police, the boy was on his way home when he was shot and fatally wounded.

Police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk, says the man will appear in court soon.

Van Wyk says, “It is alleged that the victim appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on a possession of drugs charge and was on his way home when he was shot in Myrtle Road in Bishop Lavis.”

“We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. We’ve arrested a 21-year-old male in the Bishop Lavis area. He is due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court soon on a charge of murder,” He adds.

