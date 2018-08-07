Cape taxi strike called off

The violent taxi strike that saw at least three buses set alight in the Western Cape on Monday has been called off.

ANC member of provincial parliament Cameron Dugmore told News24 that the strike was called off after the party engaged with the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team (MTITT) on Monday evening at Cosatu offices in Cape Town.

“They agreed to end the strike on our request and our commitment to bring the affected parties together,” said Dugmore.

Taxi association CATA also informed commuters of the end of the strike in a Facebook post on Monday night.

According to eNCA, Achmat Dyason, advisor to MTITT confirmed the decision to call off the strike came as a result of the intervention of the provincial ANC.

Buses were set alight in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Monday morning, and thousands of commuters were left stranded.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne had earlier said a bus was set alight in a protest-related incident, in Shushu Crescent, Khayelitsha, just before 05:00.

City of Cape Town director for Traffic and Law Enforcement Robbie Roberts had reported that two Golden Arrow buses were set alight.

He said one was set on fire next to False Bay College in Lingelethu West, while another was on fire in Tutu Avenue, Makhaza.

Western Cape taxi drivers had embarked on a strike in a dispute over a conference which was supposed to have been held to resolve a leadership dispute over the provincial arm of the South African National Taxi Council.

On June 6 the Western Cape High Court ordered that Santaco convene a conference to resolve the Western Cape taxi industry’s issues over leadership and differences over clauses in Santaco’s constitution.

[source: News24]

