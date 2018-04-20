Cape Town academic Dr Hoosain Ebrahim passes away

Prominent Cape Town scholar Dr Hoosain Ebrahim passed away on Friday at the age of 76 years old. Dr Ebrahim has over thirty years organisational and teaching experience and taught at the Islamic College of South Africa (ICOSA), The Institute of Islamic Shariah Studies, Jam-Iya-Tus-Sabr Madrasah and Adult classes, at the University of Western Cape, and International Peace College South Africa. His books include “Shaykh Ismail Hanif: His Life and Works”, “The Cape Hajj Tradition: Past and Present”, “Shaykh Muhammad Salie Dien: A Leader of Distinction”. The academic also made a huge contribution to the Voice of the Cape in its early development.

Read: http://www.vocfm.co.za/transformation-capes-hajj-traditions/

Several articles have been published in the ICOSA and IPSA journals and various other publications in the Muslim Views, Cape Argus and Cape Times. Dr Ebrahim was in the process of completing another book before his death.

Dr Hoosain Ebrahim was born March 1, 1942 in District Six. He attended Shaykh Joseph Moslem School, better known as Salie Dollie. Thereafter he attended Ashley Street Primary School, better known as George Golding after which he attended Roggebaai High School. He attained his BA and BA Hons at Unisa. He received his Masters at the University of Durban-Westville and D. Phil at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Dr Hoosain was president of Jamiya-Tus-Sabr Primrose Park and was instrumental in the accreditation process of IPSA. He was a lecturer beloved to his pupils, a jovial character, a family man who dedicated his life to his community.

“Dr Ebrahim was the epitome of “seeking knowledge from the cradle to the grave.” His passion for seeking knowledge lead him to attain his PhD in Religious Studies at the age of 63, which served as an inspiration to IPSA students to achieve the highest echelons of academic success. We make du’a that it continues to serve as a model to follow to all students of deen Amin,” said IPSA university in a statement.

He first became ill in July 2013 which lead him to take a sabbatical from lecturing and writing, but he was back at the college in January 2014 to lecture. Periodic bouts of illness resulted in him retiring in late 2015.

His janazah will take place at 6pm today from his home at 46 Oliphant Road Primrose Park. Salahtul janaza will be performed at Jamiya Tus Sabr in Primrose Park, before proceeding to the Johnston Road maqbara. For more information, contact his son Kameel on 082 305 3447

May Allah SWT grant Dr Hoosain Ebrahim Jannatul Firdous and forgive any shortcomings, Ameen

Comments

comments